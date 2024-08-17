Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 429 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 136.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 34,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,331,000 after buying an additional 14,247 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. Barclays cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $6.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $492.26. 590,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,593. The business’s 50 day moving average is $484.77 and its 200-day moving average is $511.61. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

