Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,716,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,430,000 after buying an additional 488,479 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 41,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.30. 50,332,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,558,848. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $37.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average is $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $160.36 billion, a PE ratio of -471.59, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

