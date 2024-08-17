Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,371,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,051,096,000 after purchasing an additional 502,776 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,363,000 after buying an additional 2,598,163 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $827,370,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,207,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,570,000 after buying an additional 265,734 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,921,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,800,000 after buying an additional 23,826 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.19. 5,369,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,505,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average is $41.59. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $45.88.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

