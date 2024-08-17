Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Short Interest Update

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the July 15th total of 37,700 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 1.95% of Bluejay Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BJDX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $90,048.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.81. Bluejay Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99.

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

