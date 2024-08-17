Blur Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Blur has a market cap of $14.33 million and $60.68 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blur has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blur token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. Blur’s official website is blur.io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,810,736,195.1579149 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.15723375 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 248 active market(s) with $43,679,284.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

