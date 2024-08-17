BNB Market Cap Tops $79.13 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last week, BNB has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. BNB has a market cap of $79.13 billion and $1.55 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $542.22 or 0.00912385 BTC on popular exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,936,148 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, "BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,936,186.4213438. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en."

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

