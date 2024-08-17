Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Short Interest Update

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 582,800 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the July 15th total of 769,800 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 249,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Booking Stock Down 0.4 %

BKNG stock traded down $15.81 on Friday, reaching $3,618.86. 196,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,010. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,810.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3,686.37. Booking has a twelve month low of $2,733.04 and a twelve month high of $4,144.32. The firm has a market cap of $122.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $37.62 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking will post 177.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Argus lifted their price objective on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,068.32.

Get Our Latest Report on Booking

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booking

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Booking by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in Booking by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its position in Booking by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booking

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.