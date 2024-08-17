Bradley D. Owens Sells 752 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $39,953.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,310.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ZG opened at $51.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.99 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.08. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $59.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Zillow Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

