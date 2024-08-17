Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Short Interest Update

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 473,800 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 424,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 223,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Brady

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Brady by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Brady by 1,107.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Brady by 65.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Brady by 337.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BRC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.48. 184,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,410. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $48.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Brady Announces Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $343.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.80 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brady will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.98%.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

