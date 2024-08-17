Brembo (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Shares Up 2.3%

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Brembo Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89.

Brembo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brembo S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells braking systems and components for cars, motorbikes, and industrial vehicles and machinery. It operates through Discs Systems Motorbikes; and Aftermarket Performance Group segments. The company offers various products for car and commercial vehicle applications, including brake discs, brake calipers, side-wheel modules, and braking systems, as well as integrated engineering services for light commercial and heavy industrial vehicles, motorbikes, and racing competitions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brembo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brembo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.