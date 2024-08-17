Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the July 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.99. The company had a trading volume of 58,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,563. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.38. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

