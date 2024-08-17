Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Brinker International updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.350-4.750 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $4.35-4.75 EPS.

Brinker International stock opened at $65.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.17. Brinker International has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $76.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,982.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $215,480.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,606,982.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,564 shares of company stock worth $1,147,884. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised Brinker International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Brinker International from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Brinker International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.58.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

