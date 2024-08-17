British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.20

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and traded as low as $5.10. British Land shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 2,877 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BTLCY shares. HSBC upgraded British Land from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded British Land to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

British Land Stock Performance

British Land Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0953 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

