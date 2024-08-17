British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.20

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2024

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCYGet Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and traded as low as $5.10. British Land shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 2,877 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BTLCY shares. HSBC upgraded British Land from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded British Land to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on British Land

British Land Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97.

British Land Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0953 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

About British Land

(Get Free Report)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.