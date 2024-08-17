Brokerages Set Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Price Target at $73.00

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company.

Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APGE opened at $45.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.56. Apogee Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $72.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $558,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,474,487 shares in the company, valued at $54,939,385.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 7,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $298,314.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,458 shares in the company, valued at $11,690,916.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $558,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,474,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,939,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,330 shares of company stock worth $2,707,426 over the last ninety days. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,894,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,170,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,770,000 after acquiring an additional 399,646 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,267,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 836,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,908,000 after acquiring an additional 244,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

