Brokerages Set Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target at $179.00

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.64.
Several research firms have weighed in on ASND. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Down 0.5 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,196,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,341,000 after acquiring an additional 229,995 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,075,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,050,000 after acquiring an additional 44,580 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,191,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,374,000 after buying an additional 336,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,711,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,348,000 after purchasing an additional 93,185 shares in the last quarter.
About Ascendis Pharma A/S
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.
