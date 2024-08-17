Brokerages Set Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target at $179.00

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.64.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASND. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of ASND opened at $138.84 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,196,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,341,000 after acquiring an additional 229,995 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,075,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,050,000 after acquiring an additional 44,580 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,191,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,374,000 after buying an additional 336,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,711,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,348,000 after purchasing an additional 93,185 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

