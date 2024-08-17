Brokerages Set Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) PT at $355.50

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.52. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $28.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8,916.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,958,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 9,263,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 156,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

