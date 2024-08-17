Brokerages Set Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Price Target at $12.42

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.42.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWK. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.71. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 320.50 and a beta of 1.33. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $13.78.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 17,098,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $188,078,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,788,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,126,000 after buying an additional 1,110,076 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 31.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,395,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,831 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,173,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,212 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,208,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,571,000 after purchasing an additional 697,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,400,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,032,000 after purchasing an additional 695,005 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

