Brokerages Set Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target at $102.08

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.08.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

In related news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $224,278.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,592.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $224,278.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at $284,592.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,367 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,165 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $95.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.74 and a 200 day moving average of $82.97.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.49 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

