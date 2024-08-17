Brokerages Set Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Target Price at $12.10

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Ouster from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Ouster from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

OUST opened at $8.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14. Ouster has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 163,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,816.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 163,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,816.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 7,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $83,903.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,168 shares of company stock worth $184,264. 7.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ouster by 8.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ouster by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 17.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 667.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

