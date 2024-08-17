Brokerages Set Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Target Price at $7.81

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.81.

Several analysts have issued reports on RWT shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

NYSE RWT opened at $7.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.45. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $946.88 million, a P/E ratio of 102.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 50.47 and a current ratio of 50.47.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Redwood Trust will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 914.29%.

In other Redwood Trust news, CFO Brooke Carillo purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,798,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,325,000 after purchasing an additional 127,435 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,103,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after buying an additional 127,143 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,314,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,842,000 after buying an additional 7,035,524 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 69,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 708,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 45,534 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

