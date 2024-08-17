Brokerages Set TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) PT at C$57.15

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$57.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

TRP opened at C$60.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$55.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$44.70 and a 12-month high of C$60.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 147.69%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Rosemary K. Stevens sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.88, for a total transaction of C$71,856.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$59,101.56. In other TC Energy news, Director Rosemary K. Stevens sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.88, for a total value of C$71,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 987 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$59,101.56. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 16,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.71, for a total value of C$972,795.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,824.86. Insiders have sold a total of 26,111 shares of company stock worth $1,456,460 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

