Brokerages Set Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target at $48.72

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.72.

Several research firms recently commented on ZION. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Compass Point upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,262.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,262.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,073 shares of company stock worth $3,476,298 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4,136.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 34,004 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,551 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth $1,336,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $46.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average is $42.93. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $53.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.