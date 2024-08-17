Brokers Issue Forecasts for Merus Labs International Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:MSL)

Merus Labs International Inc. (TSE:MSL – Free Report) (NASDAQ:MSLI) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Merus Labs International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Merus Labs International’s FY2028 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.
Merus Labs International (TSE:MSL – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MSLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.05).
Merus Labs International Price Performance
Merus Labs International Company Profile
Merus Labs International Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and licensing of branded prescription pharmaceutical products. The Company’s products include Elantan, Isoket, Deponit, Sintrom, Emselex/Enablex, Surgestone, Provames, Speciafoldine, Tredemine, Salagen, Estraderm MX and Vancocin.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Merus Labs International
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Merus Labs International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus Labs International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.