Brookstone Capital Management Buys 5,500 Shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 7.81% of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YSEP. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,279,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at about $780,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 100.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of BATS:YSEP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average is $21.48.

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (YSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

