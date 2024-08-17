Brookstone Capital Management Buys 600 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 49.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Linde from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

NASDAQ LIN traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $456.82. 1,115,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,987. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $442.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $442.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $361.02 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

