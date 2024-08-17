Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,989 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681,472 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,820,000 after buying an additional 14,778,366 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,768,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,125,000 after buying an additional 167,767 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,580,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,807,000 after buying an additional 363,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,113,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,453,000 after buying an additional 105,919 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,284,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,095. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.06. The company has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $63.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.484 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

