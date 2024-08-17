Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,524,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,683 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 1.77% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $30,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 351.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 24,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 18,891 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,573.5% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 125,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 37,755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.41. 292,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,123. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average of $20.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

