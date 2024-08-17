Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 69.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.30. 2,642,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,009. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $116.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.63 and a 200 day moving average of $100.02. The stock has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 105.03%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

