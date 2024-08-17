Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 411.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 960,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 773,051 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $34,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter worth $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 271.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

PJUN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,977 shares. The stock has a market cap of $440.54 million, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.89.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

