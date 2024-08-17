Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,423 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPKW. Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 62,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

IPKW stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,238. The company has a market cap of $91.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average is $39.65. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $33.19 and a 12 month high of $41.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3844 per share. This is an increase from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

