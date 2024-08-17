Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 429.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,963 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $36,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,454,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,308,656. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $173.08. The company has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.52 and a 200-day moving average of $164.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

