Brookstone Capital Management Has $20.91 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,996 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $20,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XMLV. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period.

Shares of XMLV stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $58.41. The company had a trading volume of 11,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,359. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $47.35 and a twelve month high of $59.83. The firm has a market cap of $842.86 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.51.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

