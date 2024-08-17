Brookstone Capital Management Has $3.39 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4,000.0% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 67.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7,937.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.96. 853,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484,741. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $65.39 and a 52-week high of $92.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.299 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

