Brookstone Capital Management Has $4.70 Million Stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,423 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.33% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AOM. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AOM traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $43.93. 76,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,526. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.49. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $37.72 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

