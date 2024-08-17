Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 591,940 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) by 1,129.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591,940 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 12.76% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April worth $18,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAPR. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 1,128.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 133,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 122,454 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.46. 3,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.37. The company has a market cap of $148.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.41.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

