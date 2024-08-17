Brookstone Capital Management Raises Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 652.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,130 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 484.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of BATS:VUSB traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $49.70. 623,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2136 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

