Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 972,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,714,000 after purchasing an additional 17,995 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 817,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 543,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 478,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,236,000 after acquiring an additional 42,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SUSA stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,087. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.02 and a 200 day moving average of $108.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $85.04 and a 12-month high of $117.27.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

