Brookstone Capital Management Sells 28,113 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,113 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,511. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $65.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.79. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

