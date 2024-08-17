Brookstone Capital Management Sells 5,649 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,649 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 500.0% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHM traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $79.58. The company had a trading volume of 279,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,271. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $82.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

