Brookstone Capital Management Takes $15.25 Million Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 720,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old Port Advisors raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 123,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 96.3% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,538,000. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 435,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,153,000 after acquiring an additional 13,392 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,218,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,452,130. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

