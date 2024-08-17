Brookstone Capital Management Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,336 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 15,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Client First Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,927,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,242,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

XLG stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.12. 1,353,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,758. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $32.74 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.