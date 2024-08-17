BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BurgerFi International Trading Down 25.3 %

BFIIW stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.06. 24,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,026. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. BurgerFi International has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.16.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants under BurgerFi and Anthony's brand name in the United States. It operates through BurgerFi and Anthony's segments. The company's restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine; and pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

