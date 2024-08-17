BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
BurgerFi International Trading Down 25.3 %
BFIIW stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.06. 24,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,026. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. BurgerFi International has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.16.
BurgerFi International Company Profile
