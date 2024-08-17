Cameco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 384,705 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the average daily volume of 24,198 call options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 75,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cameco by 12.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in Cameco by 4.4% during the first quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cameco has a twelve month low of $33.63 and a twelve month high of $56.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average of $47.07.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.00 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

