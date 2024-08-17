Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at Raymond James

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Free Report) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

CF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Canaccord Genuity Group to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

CF opened at C$8.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$824.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.90, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65. Canaccord Genuity Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$409.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$421.00 million. Canaccord Genuity Group had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 1.0202475 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -113.33%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

