Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE) Director Donald John Olds Acquires 20,000 Shares

Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE – Get Free Report) Director Donald John Olds purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $12,400.00.
Cannara Biotech Price Performance
About Cannara Biotech
Cannara Biotech Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company building the largest indoor cannabis cultivation facility in Quebec, a modern and secure 625,000 square foot facility. Leveraging Quebec’s low electricity costs, Cannara will produce high-grade indoor cannabis, specializing in derivative products and brands.
