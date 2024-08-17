Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) Given New $4.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GOEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Canoo from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Canoo in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered Canoo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canoo has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.04.

GOEV stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52. The company has a market cap of $102.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.28. Canoo has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $15.96.

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($1.23). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.91) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canoo will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ramesh Murthy sold 10,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $25,508.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 181,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,771.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Hector M. Ruiz sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $25,483.21. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 181,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,925.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ramesh Murthy sold 10,948 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $25,508.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 181,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,771.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the second quarter worth $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Canoo in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in Canoo in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

