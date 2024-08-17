Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Holdings Cut by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 39,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.86. 1,070,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,385. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $35.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.47. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

