Cardano Achieves Market Cap of $12.17 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $12.17 billion and approximately $175.07 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cardano has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.60 or 0.04404101 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00034629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006745 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00010744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007841 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,130,259,832 coins and its circulating supply is 35,943,307,068 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.