Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Increases Dividend to $0.51 Per Share

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.506 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Cardinal Health has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Cardinal Health has a dividend payout ratio of 26.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cardinal Health to earn $7.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Shares of CAH stock traded up $1.94 on Friday, reaching $109.85. 2,452,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,872. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $85.11 and a 52 week high of $116.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.23.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Argus reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.45.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

