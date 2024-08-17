Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.55-7.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.53. Cardinal Health also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.550-7.700 EPS.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $109.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.23. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $85.11 and a twelve month high of $116.04.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Argus decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.45.

Read Our Latest Report on Cardinal Health

About Cardinal Health

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.