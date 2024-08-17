Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.55-7.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.53. Cardinal Health also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.550-7.700 EPS.
Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $109.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.23. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $85.11 and a twelve month high of $116.04.
Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on Cardinal Health
About Cardinal Health
Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cardinal Health
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.